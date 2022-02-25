National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.43. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock valued at $249,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

