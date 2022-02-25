National Pension Service Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

National Pension Service increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in State Street were worth $56,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in State Street by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

STT opened at $85.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

