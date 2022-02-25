National Pension Service Cuts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of CoStar Group worth $47,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,837,000 after buying an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,536,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,933,000 after buying an additional 536,810 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,871,000 after buying an additional 1,514,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

