National Pension Service Has $45.62 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,684 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $45,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

