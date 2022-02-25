National Pension Service Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Constellation Brands worth $53,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $215.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

