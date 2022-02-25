National Pension Service Sells 71,917 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,917 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Newmont were worth $62,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

