Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.92. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.97.
About Natural Gas Services Group (Get Rating)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
