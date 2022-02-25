Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.92. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 294,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

