Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTZ stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.68. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Natuzzi in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.