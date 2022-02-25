Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTZ stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.68. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $23.11.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.
Natuzzi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
