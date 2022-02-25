NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 305 ($4.15) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.68.

Shares of NWG opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.2039 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

