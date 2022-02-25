Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 933.60%.

Shares of NYSE NM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 17,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,778. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NM. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 449.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 83,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

