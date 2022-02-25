Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVTS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,866,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

