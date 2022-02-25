NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $813.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 151,468 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

