Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nerdwallet.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 763,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth $3,888,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth $3,171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth $3,005,000.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

