NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.11.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,881,776. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,697,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

