NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,881,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in NetApp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.