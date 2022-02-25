NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Posts Earnings Results

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.170 EPS.

Shares of NTST traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 614,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $883.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

