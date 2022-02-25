Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.930 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on NWL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Newell Brands by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

