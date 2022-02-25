Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.19

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $28.49 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.30 or 0.06913681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.27 or 0.99605276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047914 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

