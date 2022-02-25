Newton Coin Project Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $4,248.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

