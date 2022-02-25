NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $95.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $67.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -106.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,130,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 569.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 120,532 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.