NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Shares Down 5%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) shares traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 263,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,378,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 566.50% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextPlay Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTP. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,707,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 673,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 2,801.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 383,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 369,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 294,084 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

