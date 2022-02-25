Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

