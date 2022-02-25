NFTify Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $583,290.61 and $4,676.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTify has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.15 or 0.06895166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,123.54 or 1.00055067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047704 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

