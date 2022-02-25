Nicole Miller Sells 5,712 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicole Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $61,360.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $549,299.52.

On Monday, December 6th, Nicole Miller sold 8,751 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $151,042.26.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $248,348.43.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

