NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $138.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.53. The company has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

