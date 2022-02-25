Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.65 billion-$76.65 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSANY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 168,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,776. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

