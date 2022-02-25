nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of nLIGHT worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,148 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 17.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $15.25 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

