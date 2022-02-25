Noble Financial Begins Coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Codere Online Luxembourg S.A has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. It operates principally in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. Codere Online, formerly known as DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MADRID, Spain.

