Noble Financial Begins Coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Codere Online Luxembourg S.A has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27.
Codere Online Luxembourg S.A Company Profile (Get Rating)
Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. It operates principally in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. Codere Online, formerly known as DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MADRID, Spain.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (CDRO)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.