Noel Bertram Watson Sells 19,800 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Noel Bertram Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,368.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25.

LZ stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.