Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. 4,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,112,000 after purchasing an additional 318,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Northwest Natural (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.