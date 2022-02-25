NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $17.42

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $16.96. NOV shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 91,374 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in NOV by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

