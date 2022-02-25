Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE:NUS opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

