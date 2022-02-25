NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NuVasive updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.05-2.35 EPS.

NuVasive stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. 10,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,915. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NUVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

