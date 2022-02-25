Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading Down 1.5%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

Get Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.03% of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.