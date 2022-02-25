NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.29

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.29 and traded as high as C$9.16. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 794,116 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.42.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

