NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $593.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

