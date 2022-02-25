NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $237.48 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

