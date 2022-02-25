O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Down 3.4%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.73. 17,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

O3 Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OQMGF)

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.