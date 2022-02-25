Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

TSE:OBE traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,882. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.34. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.46 and a 1 year high of C$11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

