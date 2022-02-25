Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $14.14. 1,360,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 350,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.