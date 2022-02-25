Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Trading Down 5.5%

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 4.58 and last traded at 4.61. 20,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 639,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.

Get Offerpad alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $6,664,000.

About Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.