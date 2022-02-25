OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Achieves $699,635.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $699,635.00 and approximately $294.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,418.56 or 0.99795090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00064870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002175 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00307753 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,413,442 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.