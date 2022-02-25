Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up to $16.93

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $18.30. Olaplex shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 17,603 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

