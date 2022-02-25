Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of OLPX opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

