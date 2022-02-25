Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $322.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.65.

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.36. 20,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,840. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $211.77 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

