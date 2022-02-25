Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $322.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.65.

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.36. 20,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,840. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $211.77 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.