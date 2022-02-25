OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.01. The company had a trading volume of 505,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,252,006. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.28 and its 200-day moving average is $214.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.