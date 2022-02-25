OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $166.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,132. The company has a market capitalization of $230.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

