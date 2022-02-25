OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 91 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $508.25. 18,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,185. The company has a market cap of $225.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.