OLO (NYSE:OLO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:OLO opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. OLO has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $629,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,299 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,721,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,492,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Analyst Recommendations for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

