OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $11.60. OLO shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 13,148 shares traded.

OLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $629,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,475 shares of company stock worth $3,036,299.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,634,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,927 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in OLO by 853.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OLO by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

